Social media uproar over claimed registration of ‘Pang Cha’ trademark

Social media words

Social media words written on a board. Photo: Pixabay.

An uproar broke out on social media yesterday (Monday) after a popular Bangkok restaurant posted the image of one of its dishes called “Pang Cha” on Facebook, claiming that the name of the dessert had been registered with the Department of Intellectual Property under the Trademark Protection Act.

Thailand protests China over registration of "Monthong" as trademark

The unnamed restaurant also claimed that, since the “Pang Cha” trademark has been legally registered, no one has the right to use this name for its products or premises or emulate or modify its product.

