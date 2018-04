A soldier, his mother and another relative were killed when their pickup truck struck a tree in Udon Thani early Wednesday. Two other relatives in the truck were injured.

Police said Naruebate Kaewkan, 23, was driving his mother, Noodaeng Faosup, 47, to hospital at about 7am when the accident took place on Ban Phua-Nam Soam Road in the Muang district village of Ban None Waree.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation