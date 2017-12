PHUKET: A mother and her one-year-old daughter are dead after their car collided with a bus that ran a red light on Thepkrasattri Rd in Thalang on Saturday night (Dec 23).

The father of the one-year-old girl, who was driving the car, also suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News