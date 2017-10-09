Thai girls now inject fat below the belt to achieve fuller vaginas

In addition to the popular “V-shape facial surgery,” rhinoplasty, and boob jobs, a new Thai surgery has gone viral on Facebook last week. The new “3D Vag” service allows patients to have their own fat injected into their mon pubis to achieve a youthful, fuller-looking hoo-ha.

It all started when an employee at Lelux Hospital, in Nonthaburi, posted before and after illustrations of the fat injection, along with a photo of a patient lying on the surgical bed in position for surgery. The post was shared more than 13,000 times since last Tuesday.

Full story: coconuts.co

By Coconuts Bangkok