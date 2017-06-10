Saturday, June 10, 2017
Phuket security ramped up by official order

Star Alliance Boeing 747 at Phuket Airport
PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong has passed on an order for all police, government officials and emergency-response teams across the island to increase security measures and remain vigilant for any suspicious activity, including possible car bombs.

The order, dated Friday (June 9), was also directed at all local village headmen and called for heightened surveillance at government buildings and key tourism areas, such as main tourist attractions, key ports and piers, hotels and Phuket International Airport.

