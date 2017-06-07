M-Slaz rider, 26, dead in Phuket after falling under 20-wheeler trailer truck

PHUKET: A 26-year-old Thai man died this afternoon when the motorbike he was riding on Chao Fa West Rd (Southbound) in Wichit collided with car causing him to fall under a 20-wheeler trailer truck.
At 3pm today (June 6), Capt Eakkarat Chartphai of the Wichit Police received a report from a local resident that a motorbike had been involved in an accident opposite the Promphan store on Chao Fa West Rd.
Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News