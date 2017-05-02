Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Thailand-US leaders extended a courtesy invitation to their respective countries

Donald Trump speaking at the 2013 Conservative Political Action Conference
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 2 May 2017 (NNT) – The leaders of Thailand and the United States have extended courtesy invitations to their respective countries, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has affirmed Thailand’s commitment to UN and ASEAN resolutions, regarding current tensions in the Korean Peninsula.

Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai revealed that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha had recently spoken over the phone with US President Donald Trump. Both parties extended to each other an invitation to their respective countries as a sign of courtesy. The exact date and occasion of the visits remain to be decided.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana
Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn,
National News Bureau Of Thailand

TN
