Tuesday, May 2, 2017
Microsoft takes on Chrome OS with Windows 10 S

PanARMENIAN.Net – Microsoft is set to launch a low-cost laptop running a new version of its Windows operating system later today, May 2, The Independent said.

The Surface Laptop is reportedly being lined up as a direct competitor to Chromebooks – cheap, slick laptops running Google’s web-focused desktop operating system.

The device is expected to run Windows 10 S, a new version of Windows 10.

In previous leaks, it was known as Windows 10 Cloud OS.

Like Chrome OS, Windows 10 S expected to be lightweight and streamlined, designed for customers who only require access to certain core programs, such as the Edge browser and Office 365.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

