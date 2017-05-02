Facebook reportedly targets ‘insecure children’

PanARMENIAN.Net – Facebook has come under fire after leaked documents revealed the social media site has been targeting potentially vulnerable children, The Independent reports.

The allegations suggest the company is gathering information on young people who “need a confidence boost” to facilitate predatory advertising practices.

Confidential documents obtained by The Australian reportedly show how Facebook can exploit the moods and insecurities of teenagers using the platform for the benefit of advertisers.

