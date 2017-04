NONG KHAI — A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he attempted to traffic a tank of semen into Laos.

Nithinon Srithaniyanant was arrested Thursday at a customs checkpoint at The First Thai-Laos Friendship Bridge in Nong Khai city after officers found a liquid nitrogen tank loaded with six bottles of semen belonging to Chinese and Vietnamese men.

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee,

Khaosod English