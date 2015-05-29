Here is a video of an elephant painting flowers in in Chiang Mai, Thailand.
It takes around a month to teach the elephants to learn to hold a brush with their trunks. The elephants use adapted brushes and a non-toxic paint.
Here is a video of an elephant painting flowers in in Chiang Mai, Thailand.
It takes around a month to teach the elephants to learn to hold a brush with their trunks. The elephants use adapted brushes and a non-toxic paint.
One thought on “Elephant painting in Thailand (Video)”
Painting ? Not without being trained https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SVckvi_gWVo