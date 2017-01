Forty people have died so far as a result of the floods that have ravaged 12 southern provinces since Jan 1, and forecasters say more rain is on the way starting on Monday.

The Meteorological Department has forecast isolated heavy rain from Monday to Wednesday, especially for Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIWAT SATYAEM AND ONLINE REPORTERS