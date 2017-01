A total of 280 people were killed and 2,877 injured in road accidents nationwide in the first four days of the one week “No Drunk Driving” campaign beginning from December 29 to January 1.

According to Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, only yesterday, the fourth day of the seven-day road safety campaign, 81 died and 778 injured in 751 accidents.

Thai PBS