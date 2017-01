The New Year holiday death toll has reached 199 as the country entered the fourth day of the so-called “seven dangerous days” of the New Year holidays.

On Saturday alone, 86 were killed, up 15 from Friday, 800 were injured, up 66, in 757 road accidents across the country, up 77, Chaipreuk Sereeerak, permanent secretary for the Education Ministry, said on Sunday.

