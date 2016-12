A well-attended Christmas tree-lighting ceremony in the Syrian city of Aleppo was rocked by an explosion meters away from the gathered crowd. No casualties have been reported.

“We saw a huge flash of light,” reported RT’s Lizzie Phelan, who was covering the event, in an online broadcast. “At least half of the people on the square immediately fled.”

Phelan said that eyewitnesses were unsure if the explosion was produced by a launched mortar or a planted explosive device.

