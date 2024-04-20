Russian and Israeli Motorbike Riders Arrested for Drunk Driving in Phuket

The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that earlier this week they had set up a police checkpoint on the Phra Metta Road in Patong after midnight until 2:30 A.M.

American Motorbike Rider Arrested for Drunk Driving in Phuket

Two suspicious male foreign motorbike riders were stopped at the police checkpoint. They were both aged 28-years-old and were Russian and Israeli. They were given alcohol breath tests. Their test showed .77 and .95 milligrams percent of alcohol which were over the legal alcohol limit of .50.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

