Fri. Nov 15th, 2019

Saraburi school director criticized for making students prostrate themselves before him

Provincial hall of Saraburi

Provincial hall of Saraburi. Photo: Ahoerstemeier.


The outgoing director of a well-known public school in Thailand’s central province of Saraburi has come under heavy criticism on social media for holding a farewell ceremony in which students were made to prostrate themselves in front of him.

The ceremony took place on November 8th at the Khaeng Khoi School during a send-off for its director Mr. Natthanan Danupitak, who has been appointed the director of Saraburi Wittayakhom School. Several pictures of the ceremony were posted on social media, drawing widespread criticism, before they were removed.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

