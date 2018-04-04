Three Singaporeans arrested for operating online gambling in Chonburi

Transnational Crime Coordination Centre (TCCC) and Chonburi provincial police yesterday (Apr 3) arrested three Singaporeans after a raid at their rented home found it was used to operate online lottery and soccer gambling.

At the raid by the joint police force at a home in Nong Prue in Bang Lamung district, they arrested Ng Jia Yu Eugene, 30, Yang Jiecal James, 30, and Ng Chren Chyl, 38, and confiscated three computers, and notebooks with long list of customers’ names, addresses, and account books in Singapore.

By Thai PBS