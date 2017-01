Rescue workers from Petchkasem-Hua Hin unit on Tuesday morning found the body of a five-year old girl who went missing after being washed away by strong flash flood on Petchkasem highway in Bang Saphan district of Prachuap Khiri Khan Monday night.

The victim, Patchathorn Somwang, was travelling in a passenger van with her mother, Mrs Chanpen, a resident of Nakhon Si Thammarat, on the way to Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters