A PROPOSAL to impose the death penalty on any convicted corrupt public official who incurs more than Bt1 billion in damage to the state has been tabled for tomorrow’s meeting of the National Reform Steering Assembly (NRSA).

The proposal was made by its political reform steering committee, chaired by Seree Suwanpanont, as part of their report on regulation and scrutiny of the exercise of government power.

Full story: The Nation

By KHANITTHA THEPPAJORN

THE SUNDAY NATION