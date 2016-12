After months of speculation, backwards and forwards over correct paperwork etc. the proposed ferry service from Pattaya to Hua Hin and back is set to make it’s first journey on January 12th.

The main hold up has been due concerns over the stability of the Bali Hai peer however, reinforcements have now been made and final checks will have been completed by the end of this month, according to Harbor Master Ekarat Khantaro.

Full story: Pattaya One

By Danny Boy