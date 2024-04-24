Thai Cabinet Announces Continued Visa Exemption for Russian Tourists

BAKGKOK (NNT) – Deputy Government Spokesperson Radklao Inthawong Suwankiri has reported on tourism data for 2023.

Five Russians jailed in Phuket crypto abduction case

She noted that over 1.61 million Russian tourists visited Thailand, marking the highest number from any European region and placing fifth overall among foreign visitors, generating 84.66 billion baht in revenue.

Since 2005, Thailand and Russia have had a 30-day visa exemption agreement, fostering tourist visits. In 2023, this visa exemption was temporarily extended to 90 days from November 2023 to July 2024 for Russian tourists, aiming to enhance tourism and interpersonal exchanges.

Russian tourist accused of kicking pregnant Thai woman in Koh Phangan

Radklao also discussed measures to attract more Russian tourists, such as a proposed extension by the Ministry of the Interior to allow stays of up to 60 days.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Naark Rojanasuvan

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!