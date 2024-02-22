Police Arrest Suspect in Attempted Rape and Robbery of Chinese Tourist in Pattaya

Pattaya police have arrested a 41-year-old Thai man, identified only as Mr. Tip, in connection with the attempted rape and robbery of a 29-year-old Chinese tourist on February 20th, 2024.

Chinese woman narrowly escapes assault and robbery in Pattaya forest

According to authorities, Mr. Tip offered to drive the Chinese woman (name withheld) to Pattaya when he diverted from the route and took her to a secluded wooded area near the Chonburi Highway. There, Mr. Tip allegedly attempted to unsuccessfully assault and rape the victim before binding her hands and feet, stealing her belongings, and setting fire to the surrounding area, hoping to destroy the evidence.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News

