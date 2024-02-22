72-year-old Dutch expat found dead in Banglamung condo

A 72-year-old Dutch expatriate, Ronald P. P., was discovered lifeless in a Banglamung condo, prompting Pattaya Police to launch a thorough investigation. He was found unclothed and face down near the room’s entrance, with his head towards the bathroom, Ronald displayed signs of a visible throat injury, possibly inflicted by a sharp object. The nature of the wound is under scrutiny pending forensic autopsy results.

According to CCTV footage, Ronald entered the condo on February 16 and remained inside until his body’s discovery by a vigilant security guard on February 20. The alert was raised after a resident reported a pungent odor on the fourth floor, leading to the distressing revelation in Ronald’s room. Despite initial lock obstruction, the guard’s eventual entry exposed the grim truth, prompting immediate police involvement.

Authorities, in collaboration with the Pattaya police, have disclosed Ronald’s identity while coordinating with both the embassy and his relatives. As investigations unfold, the circumstances surrounding the Dutch expat’s demise remain shrouded in mystery, urging further scrutiny into this somber affair.

