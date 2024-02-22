Wild brawl at a condominium between British tourists and transsexuals in Phuket results in several injuries

Three transgender people and three foreign men have been injured after an unsuccessful negotiation over pricing for companionship at a condominium in Karon in Mueang Phuket.

Captain Surasak Sudmueang of the Karon Police was notified of the incident at a condominium in Karon at 4:00 A.M. on Thursday morning (February 22nd) before arriving at the condominium. Foreign men, reportedly British, told police that they contacted three transgenders in Patong to come to their condominium at 3:00 A.M for companionship and to hang out. The men allegedly agreed to give the transgenders 4,000 baht each for their time.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

