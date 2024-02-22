Thai Police Investigate Burnt Body Found in Khon Kaen

At 10:00 AM, on February 21st, 2024, Pol. Col. Preecha Kengsarikit, the Muang Khon Kaen Deputy Police Commander, publicly revealed case progress on the remains of an unidentified human body found burnt at a garbage pit in Waeng Noi, Khon Kaen.

Canadian man, Thai wife stabbed to death by neighbour in Khon Kaen

At the incident scene, there was a fragment of hair found near a tire coil on February 18th, according to the police. The forensic science teams examined the hair samples and found that the unidentified body was assumed to be a 35-year-old female, about 165-centimeters in height.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!