Thailand Sees Surge in Condo Purchases Among Foreign Buyers

TN
Thonburi bank of Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, with Saichol Mansion, Ideo Sathorn-Taksin, Urbano Absolute, River South Tower and Supakarn Condominium
Estimated read time 1 min read

BANGKOK (NNT) – Reports have indicated that the Thai real estate market in 2023 witnessed a significant increase in condominium transactions by foreigners, with a total of 49,250 units sold from developers’ projects.

Court revokes construction permit for Ashton Asoke luxury condominium

Data notably showed that foreign nationals accounted for 5,036 units or 10.2% of all condo sales, totaling a value of 31.601 billion baht, or 17.9% of the total sales value, marking a new high for the market.

According to Sopon Pornchokchai, a property valuer and real estate researcher in the ASEAN Region, Africa, and South America, the activity of foreign condo purchases reflects the stability and attractiveness of the Thai real estate market.

It also indicates the desire of foreigners to reside and invest in Thailand, with the average price of condos sold in 2023 reaching 6.27 million baht per unit, showing a preference for high-priced units among foreigners.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Krajangwit Johjit
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply