7,000 Myanmar citizens seeking Thai visas

More than 7,000 Myanmar nationals have applied for visas with the Thai embassy in Yangon as mandatory conscription looms in the military-ruled country, figures from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs show.

Spokeswoman Kanchana Patarachoke said the embassy had doubled the number of online queue tickets available to 800 a day: 400 issued by the embassy and another 400 by VFS Global, an outsourcing and services company used by diplomatic missions worldwide.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

