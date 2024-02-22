Summer begins in Thailand and is forecast to reach 45°C this year

The weather in Bangkok is hot and humid, so many fans are installed. Signs in Bangkok.
BANGKOK, Feb 22 (TNA) – The Meteorological Department has announced the onset of the summer since February 21. It is predicted that this year’s maximum temperature could reach up to 45 degrees Celsius.

Thai Meteorological Department Forecasts Extreme Summer Heatwave

During midday, most areas of Thailand experience hot weather, with temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius, due to increased influence from solar radiation.

