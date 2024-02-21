Former Cambodian PM Hun Sen Visits Thaksin Shinawatra in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Feb 21 (TNA) – Former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has traveled to visit former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra at the latter’s residence, where they have lunch together as long-time close friends.

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra released on parole

Samdech Hun Sen, the President of the Supreme Council of the Kingdom of Cambodia arrived at the Ban Chan Song La, the Shinawatra family’s residence in Soi Charansanitwong 69 during his private visit and is scheduled to return to Cambodia on the same day.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!