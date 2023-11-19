}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Surging Wild Iguana Populations in Lopburi Cause Concern

TN November 19, 2023 0
Rhinoceros Iguana (Cyclura cornuta) in Thailand.

An Iguana in a Thailand Zoo. Photo: Bernard DUPONT / flickr.

On November 16th, 2023, Thai National Park officials, wildlife conservation agency officials, and relevant officials performed a field inspection to instruct locals and investigate the population of iguanas in Phatthana Nikhom, Lopburi.

Lopburi Holds Annual Monkey Feast Festival

According to the report from National Park officials, green iguanas, an alien species, are breeding in large numbers in Phatthana Nikhom areas, approximately 100 were found during the investigation. The extensive number of green iguanas in the area have been causing trouble to locals by mangling agricultural crops.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd
TPNNational

