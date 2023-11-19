Surging Wild Iguana Populations in Lopburi Cause Concern

On November 16th, 2023, Thai National Park officials, wildlife conservation agency officials, and relevant officials performed a field inspection to instruct locals and investigate the population of iguanas in Phatthana Nikhom, Lopburi.

Lopburi Holds Annual Monkey Feast Festival

According to the report from National Park officials, green iguanas, an alien species, are breeding in large numbers in Phatthana Nikhom areas, approximately 100 were found during the investigation. The extensive number of green iguanas in the area have been causing trouble to locals by mangling agricultural crops.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts