Surging Wild Iguana Populations in Lopburi Cause Concern
On November 16th, 2023, Thai National Park officials, wildlife conservation agency officials, and relevant officials performed a field inspection to instruct locals and investigate the population of iguanas in Phatthana Nikhom, Lopburi.
Lopburi Holds Annual Monkey Feast Festival
According to the report from National Park officials, green iguanas, an alien species, are breeding in large numbers in Phatthana Nikhom areas, approximately 100 were found during the investigation. The extensive number of green iguanas in the area have been causing trouble to locals by mangling agricultural crops.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Adam Judd
TPNNational
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!