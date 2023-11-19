}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Thai Army building electronic fence in Narathiwat to boost security along Thai-Malaysian border

Thai Army building electronic fence in Narathiwat to boost security along Thai-Malaysian border

TN November 19, 2023 0
Old building in Phukhao Thong, Sukhirin District, Narathiwat

Old building in Phukhao Thong, Sukhirin District, Narathiwat. Photo กิตติ เลขะกุล. CC BY 3.0.

The army is stepping up efforts to build an electronic fence in Narathiwat to boost security and surveillance along the Thai-Malaysian border as well as speeding up a riverbank protection dam project in the province.

Ranger shot dead in Narathiwat while lying face down, wife unharmed

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang visited Narathiwat’s Tak Bai district on Monday to inspect the projects.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassana Nanuam
BANGKOK POST

