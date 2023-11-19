Thai Army building electronic fence in Narathiwat to boost security along Thai-Malaysian border
The army is stepping up efforts to build an electronic fence in Narathiwat to boost security and surveillance along the Thai-Malaysian border as well as speeding up a riverbank protection dam project in the province.
Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang visited Narathiwat’s Tak Bai district on Monday to inspect the projects.
