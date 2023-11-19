Thai Army building electronic fence in Narathiwat to boost security along Thai-Malaysian border

Old building in Phukhao Thong, Sukhirin District, Narathiwat. Photo กิตติ เลขะกุล. CC BY 3.0.

The army is stepping up efforts to build an electronic fence in Narathiwat to boost security and surveillance along the Thai-Malaysian border as well as speeding up a riverbank protection dam project in the province.

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang visited Narathiwat’s Tak Bai district on Monday to inspect the projects.

