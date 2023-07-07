Dead Man with Possible Signs of Foul Play Found on Jomtien Beach









The deceased body of a man with signs of possible foul play was spotted on Jomtien Beach in Sattahip on Friday morning, July 7th.

Beach Vendor Murdered on Pattaya Beach in Front of Dozens of Tourists, Suspect Arrested

Na Jomtien police rushed to Jomtien Beach along with Sattahip rescue workers in response to a report of a dead human body discovery.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





