Dead Man with Possible Signs of Foul Play Found on Jomtien Beach

TN July 7, 2023 0
Police car in Jomtien, Pattaya

Police car in Jomtien, Pattaya. Photo: Dickelbers.




The deceased body of a man with signs of possible foul play was spotted on Jomtien Beach in Sattahip on Friday morning, July 7th.

Beach Vendor Murdered on Pattaya Beach in Front of Dozens of Tourists, Suspect Arrested

Na Jomtien police rushed to Jomtien Beach along with Sattahip rescue workers in response to a report of a dead human body discovery.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Pattaya Tourist Police headquarters.

Pattaya Police Launch Major Anti-crime Operation Specifically Targeting Foreign Criminals

TN July 6, 2023 0
Motorcycle taxi in Thailand

Pattaya Bolt Rider Sustains Serious Stab Wound During Brawl with Orange Vest Motorbike Taxi Riders

TN July 5, 2023 0
Thai Police motorcycle

Chonburi Serial Rapist Arrested

TN July 4, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai Immigration Police, BMW 330e At Chachoengsao Immigration Office

Thai Immigration Officer Vows to Purge the Country of All Overstayers Within Three Months

TN July 7, 2023 0
Mountains in Chang Mai

Police crack down on illegal land sale to Chinese in Chiang Mai

TN July 7, 2023 0
Thai Deputy Prime Minister Jurin

Thailand’s Democrat Party to elect a new leader this weekend

TN July 7, 2023 0
Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok Terminal 2

AOT Unveils Expansion Plans for Don Mueang Airport

TN July 7, 2023 0
Thai police road checkpoint in Chiang Rai

Raid at Illegal Lounges in Chiang Rai Reveals Human Trafficking, Drug Abuse

TN July 7, 2023 0