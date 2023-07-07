Dead Man with Possible Signs of Foul Play Found on Jomtien Beach
The deceased body of a man with signs of possible foul play was spotted on Jomtien Beach in Sattahip on Friday morning, July 7th.
Na Jomtien police rushed to Jomtien Beach along with Sattahip rescue workers in response to a report of a dead human body discovery.
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
