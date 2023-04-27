Second Uyghur dies in Bangkok detention center, says rights group

The death of a second Uyghur man who spent years in a Bangkok detention centre underscores the need for Thai authorities to end the indefinite detention of asylum seekers, Human Rights Watch said on Thursday.

China Reports Arrests of Uyghurs, Han Chinese For Sharing ‘Extremist’ Content

Mattohti Mattursun, 40, died of liver failure on April 21 after being taken to hospital from the Suan Phlu Immigration Detention Centre, according to a statement by the World Uyghur Congress. He had been detained for illegal entry since March 13, 2014. The whereabouts of his family is not known.

Full story: Bangkok Post

