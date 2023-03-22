Search for a missing trawler crew continues in the Gulf off Chumphon

March 22, 2023 TN
Beach in Koh Maprao, Chumphon

Beach in Koh Maprao, Chumphon. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




Search and rescue teams resumed their search today (Wednesday) for one crew member and the decapitated body of another, after their trawler collided with an oil tanker in the Gulf of Thailand, about 35kms from the Lang Suan estuary in Thailand’s southern province of Chumphon yesterday.

The force of the collision threw five of the trawler’s crew into the sea. Three were, however, rescued by the crew of the tanker.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

A path in Koh Phangan

Russian Man Arrested in Koh Pha-Ngan For 993 Days of Overstaying

March 21, 2023 TN
Rueso District in Narathiwat

Three suspected insurgents killed at Narathiwat jungle hideout

March 21, 2023 TN
Road in Chum Saeng, Wang Chan District, Rayong

Rayong Governor Orders Caesium-137 Contaminated Metal Back to Prachin Buri

March 21, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Democrats' Prime Ministerial Conference

Former Democrat leader Abhisit Vejjajiva rules himself out of election

March 22, 2023 TN
Voters put a cross (X) next to their preferred candidate on a ballot paper

The Election Commission Sets May 14 as Election Date

March 22, 2023 TN
Beach in Koh Maprao, Chumphon

Search for a missing trawler crew continues in the Gulf off Chumphon

March 22, 2023 TN
Kasikornbank the Thai Farmers' Bank in Kanchanaburi

Nakhon Phanom Residents Flock to Close Suspected Mule Accounts

March 22, 2023 TN
Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand at the APEC Summit 2022

Prayut Assures Public Safety Following Isotope Recovery

March 22, 2023 TN