Search for a missing trawler crew continues in the Gulf off Chumphon









Search and rescue teams resumed their search today (Wednesday) for one crew member and the decapitated body of another, after their trawler collided with an oil tanker in the Gulf of Thailand, about 35kms from the Lang Suan estuary in Thailand’s southern province of Chumphon yesterday.

The force of the collision threw five of the trawler’s crew into the sea. Three were, however, rescued by the crew of the tanker.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





