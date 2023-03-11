Industrial waste dumped in industrial park linked to Ayutthaya recycling plant

March 11, 2023 TN
Asian highway Route AH1, AH2 and Thailand Route 32 in Ayutthaya

Asian highway Route AH1, AH2 and Thailand Route 32 in Ayutthaya. Photo: Adbar.




Thailand’s Pollution Control Department has traced the industrial waste, found in a confiscated truck, to a waste recycling plant in Ayutthaya province, according to Pitaya Pramotvoraphan, deputy director-general of the department.

The truck, still loaded with industrial waste, was impounded at the Song Khon Tambon Administration Organisation (TAO) in Saraburi, after it was caught discharging some of the waste onto land of the Kaeng Khoi industrial estate in Saraburi.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



