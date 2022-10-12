October 12, 2022

MacBooks may be assembled in Thailand to reduce reliance on China

3 hours ago
Apple MacBook

Apple MacBook laptop. Photo: Pixabay.




Apple may expand MacBook production to Thailand in the future as the company continues to diversify its supply chain, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In this way the Cupertino giant takes another step towards diversifying its production.

Currently all MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are being manufactured in China, and Apple wants to stop manufacturing in that country as soon as possible. Even if it takes a few years to achieve this, since setting up new production plants in other countries is neither easy nor cheap.

Apple has known for years that relying on a single country like China to manufacture most of its devices is very risky. But it weighed production costs against the risk, and they continued to sit on their hands. Until the pandemic hit. While the world was still oblivious to what was to come, Apple saw how its Chinese suppliers were closing factories, with the consequent problem of supply of finished products.

Currently, the problems that not only Apple, but any company that depended its production directly or indirectly with Chinese factories have had to suffer during this time are well known.

Apple has expanded its supply chain beyond China in recent years, with some production now in factories in India and Vietnam. Kuo said this diversification helps Apple avoid risks such as U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports.

-Thailand News (TN)








