Large fire breaks out at Prachinburi Market
A fire broke out at a Prachinburi Town Municipality Market yesterday evening, March 29th, destroying properties of more than a hundred million baht, according to relevant agencies familiar with the incident.
Officials arrived at the scene after being alerted of the incident around 5:00PM. Upon arrival, the market building, which was mostly structured with wood, was found on fire. Gas tank explosions were also heard periodically.
By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News
