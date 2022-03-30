March 30, 2022

Large fire breaks out at Prachinburi Market

19 mins ago TN
Thai fire engine and firefighters

Thai fire engine and firefighters. Photo: Roland Dobbins.




A fire broke out at a Prachinburi Town Municipality Market yesterday evening, March 29th, destroying properties of more than a hundred million baht, according to relevant agencies familiar with the incident.

Officials arrived at the scene after being alerted of the incident around 5:00PM. Upon arrival, the market building, which was mostly structured with wood, was found on fire. Gas tank explosions were also heard periodically.

Full story: Link Name

By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Ban Mai Nong Sai in Sa Kaeo

Police impound 3 trucks of Chinese-made COVID test kits bound for Cambodia

3 days ago TN
An Elephant in Thailand

Bull elephant ‘Sidor Noke’ captured, returned to wildlife sanctuary

1 week ago TN
A gold shop near the street food vendors' stalls in a market

Man with knife robs gold shop in Samut Sakhon

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha

Thailand Takes up BIMSTEC Chairmanship

2 mins ago TN
Muslim school girls in Yala, Southern Thailand

Policemen killed, 2 wounded in Yala ambush

13 mins ago TN
Thai fire engine and firefighters

Large fire breaks out at Prachinburi Market

19 mins ago TN
Ao Phang Nga National Park

Iranian tourist missing from rafting tour in Phang Nga found dead

32 mins ago TN
Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), Bang Khae branch in Bangkok

SCB Intel Center Says Thailand Currently in Stagflation

2 hours ago TN