Large fire breaks out at Prachinburi Market









A fire broke out at a Prachinburi Town Municipality Market yesterday evening, March 29th, destroying properties of more than a hundred million baht, according to relevant agencies familiar with the incident.

Officials arrived at the scene after being alerted of the incident around 5:00PM. Upon arrival, the market building, which was mostly structured with wood, was found on fire. Gas tank explosions were also heard periodically.

Full story: Link Name

By Nop Meechukhun

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





