Iranian tourist missing from rafting tour in Phang Nga found dead









The body of a tourist who went missing while on a rafting tour in the southern province of Phang-nga after the inflatable boat, in which he was rafting with four Israeli tourists, capsized in strong currents, was found today (Wednesday), two kilometres away from the spot he was lost.

The discovery of the body followed massive searches yesterday (Tuesday) and this morning.

The boat, which contained the tourists and two oarsmen, was on a rafting tour yesterday when it hit a boulder in the middle of the raging river and capsized. All except one on board were thrown into the water.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

