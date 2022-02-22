February 22, 2022

COVID Alert at Level 4 as New Cases Soar

31 mins ago TN
Acrylic shields installed to prevent the spreading of coronavirus and to keep social distance between nurses and patients at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration General Hospital, a public hospital in Thailand

Acrylic shields installed to prevent the spreading of coronavirus and to keep social distance between nurses and patients at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration General Hospital, a public hospital in Thailand. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




BANGKOK, Feb 22 (TNA) – The Public Health Ministry announced its COVID-19 alert at Level 4 as new COVID-19 cases were soaring among people of all age ranges in all provinces.

Dr Thongchai Keeratihatayakorn, deputy permanent secretary for public health, said new COVID-19 cases were rising but most of them were asymptomatic because the BA.2 sub-variant of the Omicron variant was highly contagious but was not severer. However, if caseloads increased, the number of severely ill patients would go up accordingly, he said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Nurse preparing a COVID-19 vaccine jab at Bumrungrad International Hospital

Thai Public Health Ministry braces for more COVID-19 patients

53 mins ago TN
Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan. Visa on Arrival, Health Control, Baggage Claim and Transfers

Thai Economy Returns to Growth on Tourism, Outlook Maintained

1 hour ago TN
CU Innovation Hub

iHub Chula’s New Breed of Startups to Internationalize the Thai Economy

1 hour ago Chulalongkorn University

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Nakhon Nayok City

One of 3 suspects in Nakhon Nayok TAO murders caught

25 mins ago TN
Acrylic shields installed to prevent the spreading of coronavirus and to keep social distance between nurses and patients at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration General Hospital, a public hospital in Thailand

COVID Alert at Level 4 as New Cases Soar

31 mins ago TN
Nurse preparing a COVID-19 vaccine jab at Bumrungrad International Hospital

Thai Public Health Ministry braces for more COVID-19 patients

53 mins ago TN
Radio antenna mast

MCOT Wins 6 FM Radio Frequencies in Bangkok

56 mins ago TN
Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan. Visa on Arrival, Health Control, Baggage Claim and Transfers

Thai Economy Returns to Growth on Tourism, Outlook Maintained

1 hour ago TN