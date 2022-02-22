COVID Alert at Level 4 as New Cases Soar
BANGKOK, Feb 22 (TNA) – The Public Health Ministry announced its COVID-19 alert at Level 4 as new COVID-19 cases were soaring among people of all age ranges in all provinces.
Dr Thongchai Keeratihatayakorn, deputy permanent secretary for public health, said new COVID-19 cases were rising but most of them were asymptomatic because the BA.2 sub-variant of the Omicron variant was highly contagious but was not severer. However, if caseloads increased, the number of severely ill patients would go up accordingly, he said.
TNA
