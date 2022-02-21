COVID-19 surge in Thai provinces, Korat bed shortage

Thailand's universal healthcare system. Nurse monitoring a suspected COVID-19 coronavirus patient at Non Sung District Hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat). Photo: Public Services International / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.









A majority of provinces are reporting spikes in Covid-19 cases, with the situation in Nakhon Ratchasima viewed as serious because of a shortage of beds for patients.

Latest figures compiled by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) showed only 14 provinces registered fewer new cases on Sunday than reported a week earlier.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert, Nopparat Kingkaew and Sumet Tanruksa

BANGKOK POST

