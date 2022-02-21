COVID-19 surge in Thai provinces, Korat bed shortage
A majority of provinces are reporting spikes in Covid-19 cases, with the situation in Nakhon Ratchasima viewed as serious because of a shortage of beds for patients.
Latest figures compiled by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) showed only 14 provinces registered fewer new cases on Sunday than reported a week earlier.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Prasit Tangprasert, Nopparat Kingkaew and Sumet Tanruksa
BANGKOK POST
