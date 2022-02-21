February 21, 2022

COVID-19 surge in Thai provinces, Korat bed shortage

6 mins ago TN
Thailand's universal healthcare system. Nurse monitoring a suspected COVID-19 coronavirus patient at Non Sung District Hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat)

Thailand's universal healthcare system. Nurse monitoring a suspected COVID-19 coronavirus patient at Non Sung District Hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat). Photo: Public Services International / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




A majority of provinces are reporting spikes in Covid-19 cases, with the situation in Nakhon Ratchasima viewed as serious because of a shortage of beds for patients.

Latest figures compiled by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) showed only 14 provinces registered fewer new cases on Sunday than reported a week earlier.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert, Nopparat Kingkaew and Sumet Tanruksa
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

2019 Election poll station in Chon Buri

Timing of Bangkok, Pattaya admin elections to be set Monday

9 mins ago TN
Veiled Saudi women

Tourism Ministry Sets Targets for Entering Saudi Markets, Attracting Visitors

22 mins ago TN
Doi Suthep-Pui National Park

Cold weather forecast for most of Thailand until Tuesday

23 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thailand's universal healthcare system. Nurse monitoring a suspected COVID-19 coronavirus patient at Non Sung District Hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat)

COVID-19 surge in Thai provinces, Korat bed shortage

6 mins ago TN
2019 Election poll station in Chon Buri

Timing of Bangkok, Pattaya admin elections to be set Monday

9 mins ago TN
Sadao checkpoint in Danok, southern border with Malaysia

Thai-Malaysian Checkpoints to Reopen in March

13 mins ago TN
Father and son on Phuket beach

Phuket calls for ‘endemic’ designation

13 mins ago TN
Veiled Saudi women

Tourism Ministry Sets Targets for Entering Saudi Markets, Attracting Visitors

22 mins ago TN