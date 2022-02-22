One of 3 suspects in Nakhon Nayok TAO murders caught
One of three suspects in the murder of two men and the wounding of a tambon administration organisation chairman was arrested by police in Nakhon Nayok on Tuesday morning.
He was apprehended as teams of local, provincial and crime suppression police and officers from the Hanman task force searched targeted premises in Bang Somboon area around 6am.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST
