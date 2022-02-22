February 22, 2022

One of 3 suspects in Nakhon Nayok TAO murders caught

25 mins ago TN
Nakhon Nayok City

Nakhon Nayok City in the central region of Thailand. Photo: Reedhawk.




One of three suspects in the murder of two men and the wounding of a tambon administration organisation chairman was arrested by police in Nakhon Nayok on Tuesday morning.

He was apprehended as teams of local, provincial and crime suppression police and officers from the Hanman task force searched targeted premises in Bang Somboon area around 6am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

