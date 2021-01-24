January 24, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Could Google really pull its search engine from an entire country?

1 min read
16 mins ago TN
Qantas Boeing 747-400 at Sydney Airport

Qantas Boeing 747-400 (VH-OEB) at Sydney Airport, Australia. Photo: Maxim75.


Last year we were tracking developments involving the Australian government and Google, who were at a loggerheads with regard to the News Media Bargaining Code that the former was proposing. The Code would seek for news publishers in the country to have more say over how content is distributed, as well as their share of the profits.

More specifically that advertising links on stories and content are paid for by Google.

Google, however, argues that the Code will also involve data sharing and a potentially unfair advantage for larger publishers compared to smaller ones. This is something that the Australian government has since denied, confirming that no data sharing will take place.

Now the company is saying that if Australia moves ahead with the law, it will be forced to remove its services as a result.

Full story: htxt.co.za

Hypertext

Could Google really pull its search engine from an entire country? 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Galaxy S21 first of many phones that Samsung will ship sans charger and earphones

1 week ago TN
1 min read

WhatsApp delays privacy policy update as fleeing users voice concerns over Facebook data-sharing with NO opt-out

1 week ago TN
1 min read

British Man is Desperately Trying to Recover Binned Hard Drive With $280 Mln in Bitcoin

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thai researcher describes process and after effects of her COVID-19 vaccination

4 mins ago TN
2 min read

China Passes Law Allowing Coastguard to Use Force against Foreign Vessels

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

Could Google really pull its search engine from an entire country?

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

57 local trains to be cancelled to curb COVID-19 virus spread

37 mins ago TN