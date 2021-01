The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) will suspend 57 locals trains starting on Tuesday to restrict travel that could further spread Covid-19.

SRT governor Niruj Maneepun said on Sunday cancellations will affect 13 local services on the northern line, 18 on the northeastern routes, 12 in the southern region and 14 eastern trains.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

