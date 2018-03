UTHAI THANI: Police are hunting a man and a woman who violently robbed a shop of 2 million baht in gold and injured the proprietor in Nong Chang district on Monday night.

The couple burst into the Thong Thae Mae Tang Kuai gold shop on Thesaban 1 Road in Nong Chang municipality about 7pm. The shop belongs to a brother of the local mayor.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS