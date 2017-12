A police lance corporal worried about being jilted by his girlfriend turned his gun on himself and died early Saturday.

Pol Lance Corporal Pongnarin Jajee, 23, from Phaholyothin Police Station, fired a bullet into his right temple with his .38 revolver, Pol Captain Sutthinai Athomprommrat, deputy inspector of Thung Song Hong Police Station, said.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation