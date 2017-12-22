Six road safety measures to be implemented during 7-day monitoring period

BANGKOK, 22nd December 2017 (NNT)-Interior Minister Gen Anupong Paojinda has attended a meeting on road safety with relevant agencies, determined to lower the number of road accidents during the New Year holidays.

Gen Anupong discussed road safety measures with all the participants during the meeting and how the Road Safety Operation Center will operate during the 7 day monitoring period from December 28th to January 3rd. Six measures will be enforced rigorously to prevent people from drunk driving, speeding, and talking on the phone or texting while driving to name a few.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand