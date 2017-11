Two provincial governors accused of mishandling funeral flower-laying ceremonies for the late King have been transferred to inactive posts at the Prime Minister’s Office, according to Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda.

Chon Buri governor Phakrathorn Thianchai was originally scheduled to be transferred to the role of Samut Prakan governor, according to reports, while Nonthaburi’s Phanu Yaemsri was due to be made governor of Nakhon Sawan.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS