BANGKOK, 5 November 2017 (NNT) – Thailand’s northeastern region has been named by CNN as one of the world’s top 17 places to visit this year.

Northeastern Thailand has a long history, with some of Southeast Asia’s oldest settlements found here. In modern times, the region is famous for its spicy salads, stunning scenery and historical sites. Most of them are still unseen by tourists.

