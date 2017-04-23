Sunday, April 23, 2017
US Citizen Arrested Trying to Leave North Korea as World Fears War

Military women in North Korea
TN Asia

A US citizen engaged in relief efforts in Pyongyang has been detained attempting to leave North Korea, the third American to be arrested recently.

Tony Kim, who also goes by the Korean name of Kim Sang-duc, was arrested on Saturday at Pyongyang’s Sunan International Airport as he was preparing to depart from North Korea, following a month-long working visit.

The professor, in his mid-50s, formerly taught accounting at China’s Yanbian University of Science and Technology, just north of the North Korea/China border. While in North Korea, Kim had been involved in an undisclosed form of relief activity, according to Stripes.com. Pyongyang has made no official statement regarding the reason for the arrest.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

